Mike Reiter elected Shelter Island Fire Commissioner

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners Tuesday night gave Mike Reiter a vote of confidence, choosing him as a fire commissioner by a vote of 28 of the 29 ballots cast. There was a single unnamed write-in vote.

Mr. Reiter ran unopposed and joins his son, Anthony Reiter, who was elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners last December. Commissioner Greg Sulahian, who became a commissioner in 2018, opted not to run for a second term.

“I’ll do the best I can,” Mr. Reiter said about serving as a commissioner.

Why did he decide to make the run? “My son asked me,” the new commissioner said, “and I said, ‘Why not?”