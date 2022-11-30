Surozenski pulls out of commissioner’s race: Reiter expected to be elected Dec. 13

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Reporter file)

Two candidates were set to vie for a five-year term to fill a seat as a Shelter Island Fire District Commissioner.

Incumbent Richard Surozenski, who has been a commissioner since the mid-1990s, announced at Monday night’s Board of Fire Commissioners meeting that he was withdrawing from the race.

Fire Chief Anthony Reiter announced last week that he would be a candidate. Barring an unexpected write-in campaign, he will become a commissioner as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Chief Reiter still must officially stand for election on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with voting taking place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m.

“I respect Richie to the fullest,” Chief Reiter said. “It’s time for a shift,” he said about his own decision to seek the seat. “This is about me making things better for the community,” he said.

He joined the ranks of the Fire Department in 2012 and has served two terms as chief. It’s a job he will resign after the election.

By law, he can’t hold both jobs and would be required to tender his resignation as chief within 30 days after his term begins as a commissioner Jan. 1. However, he said he expects to resign sooner, making current First Assistant Chief Dan Rasmussen department chief.

Current Second Assistant Chief Max Pelletier will move up to become the first assistant chief, and a new second assistant chief will be named at a later date.