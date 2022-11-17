Fire commissioner position open: Applications due by Nov. 23

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Reporter file)

Anyone of voting age interested in running for a seat on the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners must submit a letter of interest by next Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Letters should be sent to: Shelter Island Fire District, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Commissioner Richard Surozenski is the current commissioner whose five-year term ends this year.

He said he hasn’t yet made up his mind about whether or not he’ll seek re-election. He noted there are a couple of people he knows who expressed interest in the seat, which could affect his decision.

The election takes place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m.