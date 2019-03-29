Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Burt, Payne, Schroeder

Norman Austin Burt

Norman Burt of Shelter Island died on March 23, 2019. He was born to Joyce M. Broere and Austin C. Burt on August 13, 1957 in Greenport. Norman was a graduate of Greenport High School.

He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Jerri White and Georgia Vanbergen.

He is survived by his life partner, Julianna Smith of Shelter Island; Norman and Julie were committed to each other for 25 years. He is also survived by a brother, Steven Burt, of Florida and his sister, Nancy Burt of Mattituck, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Known to family and friends as “Stormin’ Norman,” he was a bayman, a skilled backhoe operator and was self-employed in marine construction.

Cremation was private. There will be a private celebration of Norman’s life at a later date.

Edwin “Sherman” Payne

Edwin “Sherman” Payne lived for 81 years. His family remembers him as a devoted husband, a patient father, a funny grandfather and great-grandfather, and a true friend.

Sherman served in the U.S. Navy and always said that he was grateful he got to see three quarters of the world. He was a 2nd Class ETC Petty Officer when he left the service.

When he got home he went to work for Bell Telephone and started his family with his wife Patricia. When it was time for his children to start school, he moved his family to Shelter Island where he lived for the rest of his life. He got a job at North Ferry, became a captain, and after 25-plus years he retired.

Sherman enjoyed being involved in the community. For 50 years he was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department. He was part of the town’s Recreation Department and loved coaching Little League. You could usually find him at a sports game or a band recital, his family said, especially when one of his children were participating.

In his younger days he played softball in Queens and Greenport. Later on he pitched for the Island’s “Old Timers” game each year. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends, in tournaments and on- and off-Island.

Clamming was also a favorite of his, as was sharing them with his neighbors. He was always a social person and could be found at the 19th hole at Goat Hill or shooting the breeze at the post office (he would be gone an hour, his family said).

But with everything he did or was a part of, his home was always number one. He loved being at home surrounded by family and friends, good food and listening to country music oldies.

Sherman is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Patricia, his daughters Jennifer, Linda and Sandra, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Shelter Island Center Fire Department on April 15, 2019, with the time to be determined.

Edith Taisey Schroeder

Edith Taisey Schroeder, 85, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, wife of Arvin (Dutch) Schroeder, who lived on Shelter Island, passed away on March 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Edith was born on October 30, 1933 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Norman Taisey and Mary Baker Decker.

On June 2, 1962 Edith married Dutch.

She was employed at First Trust and Deposit Bank and retired from Farmers and Traders Insurance Company, both in Syracuse.

Edith and Dutch enjoyed going to New Port Richey, Florida for 14 years during the winter months, and enjoyed morning breakfast cookouts with neighbors in their backyard in North Syracuse.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leon “ Red” Taisey and foster brother Alan Fisher.

Edith is survived by Dutch, her husband of 56 years, of Lincolnton; son Lester (Kelly) Schroeder of Denver, North Carolina; daughter Christine (Lyle) Braun of East Syracuse, New York; brother Lewis Thompson of Oregon; and foster brother Mike (Donna) Trapp of Rochester, New York.

Memorial contributions in Edith’s memory can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

