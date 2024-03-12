Rapid response by Shelter Island Police results in felony arrest

(Credit: Reporter file))

The Shelter Island Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on March 6 at 2:44 p.m. and arrested John J. Zella, 34, of the Bronx at 3:11 p.m.

Mr. Zella was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony offense. He was also accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle and operating without a license.

Mr. Zella was involved in two minor incidents in Greenport that were handled by Southold Police prior to walking on to the North Ferry. The stolen vehicle was a Toyota 2002 Road Runner owned by a South Fork construction employee who was working on a house on Grand Avenue.

Mr. Zella was seen driving the Toyota on South Ferry Road when he was stopped and taken into custody. He was processed and held overnight and then arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court the following morning. When he was unable to meet a $10,000 bail requirement, he was remanded to Suffolk County Jail, pending further legal proceedings.

A court date was set for his appearance back in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Police Chief James Read said his department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, and would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to safeguard their property.