Richard Varney Poetry Collection open for reading at the Library

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Richard Varney, Pat Lutkins and Roger McKeon read poems by Pablo Neruda at a Friday Night Dialogues in February, 2016.

Readings from the new Richard Varney Poetry Collection will take place in the Shelter Island Library’s Book Sale Room on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Mr. Varney (1963 – 2018) loved poetry and acted as the leader of the poetry roundtable until his untimely death on May 28 of last year.

Donations from friends of Richard created the new collection at the library. Listen to poetry from the collection, browse through the new books and choose a poem to read. Contact: Shelter Island Library or Virginia Walker, facilitator, Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: [email protected]

