Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

OUTDOOR FUN

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Living Log” to turn over logs, see what’s under them and have a snack on Thursday, June 6, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program presents its Tutti Suonare (everyone plays) concert at the Clark Arts Center on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Featuring the faculty performing chamber music masterworks with the young artists as Patrick Romano conducts and a choral finale followed by a festive reception.

ICE CREAM DAY

Kids in grades K to 5 can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at the Shelter Island Youth Center and make ice cream with Bethany Ortmann on Friday, June 7, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PLEIN AIR

5th Annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling. $100 per person includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls. It is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, age 18+ and all skill levels are welcome. To reserve your space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, (check made out to the Foundation) P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965-0524. Email Linda at [email protected] for more info.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Conversations will be had in both languages. The session is informal and conversational, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free. (631)749-0042.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty led Chamber Music Master Class concert on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

The Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center registration opens Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Preschool. Meet the teachers and see the classrooms. The Preschool is accepting students turning 2 by December 1 through age 4. shelterislandpreschool.com.

GARDEN FUN

The Shelter Island Garden Club offers “Not Just Petunias” on Wednesday, June 12, at noon in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Find fresh and unique ideas for outdoor containers using perennials, exotic foliage house plants, herbs and flowers and suggestions for where to shop, how to use snips in arrangements and further use of plants when season is over.

YEARBOOK DEDICATION

Shelter Island School is hosting a yearbook dinner and dedication to unveil Pogatticut and honor its staff and class of 2019 at The Pridwin on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Admission is $35. RSVP to Jessica Nardi by June 5 at [email protected]

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty led Chamber Music Master Class concert on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

NEXT WEEK

KIDS IN NATURE

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Colors of Nature” to get crafty with leaves, do a scavenger hunt and have a snack on Thursday, June 13, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty led Chamber Music Master Class concert Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Friday, June 14, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SHELTER ISLAND 10K/5K

The Shelter Island 10K/5K begins on Saturday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. Admission: 10K run, $40; 5K run/walk $30, kids under 14, $15. Register: elitefeats.com.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

GOLF BENEFIT

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 17, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. For more information, contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or [email protected]

COMING UP

HAY BEACH PARTY

Hay Beach Association members unite! The Annual Members’ Free Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s party is sponsored by the HBPOA and will be graciously hosted by members Jodi Sisley and Bill Mastro at their home on 11 Great Circle Drive.

The association invites Islanders to attend this free cocktail party and meet their neighbors and fellow HBPOA members. They will only accept RSVPs to Bob Fredericks, HBPOA President, at (631) 749-1972 by June 15th.

FARM BENEFIT

Sylvester Manor’s eighth annual Farm to Table Benefit will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manor. The benefit raises funds to support seasonal programs and produce grown on the grounds. It will feature a silent auction, local wine, live music by Brian Ripps and Friends and food by North Fork caterer Plated Simply. Tickets: (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org, [email protected]

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party on Saturday, July 6 at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m.

GARDEN FUN

The Shelter Island Garden Club presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, July 10, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Gather a table of friends for the game of your choice at this festive fundraiser for the Club’s contributions to The Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and Veterans’ Memorials. There will be a raffle and Strawberry Shortcake will be served.

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society’s on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Details: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

TIME TRAVELERS

The Time Travelers youth program presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society will run from Monday, July 29, through Friday, August 2, from 9 am to noon on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Time Travelers is a week-long, half-day youth program for ages 6 to 12. Participants journey back in time to explore the story of Shelter Island through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games. Details: shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers or email [email protected]

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.html.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT



SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments