What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo (see below) got Hap Bowditch in trouble.

Hap and his wife Diane are the owners of the beautiful boat, a Nordic Tug named Eighth Settler, shown in its currently landlocked state off South Midway Road.

When Diane saw the photo in last week’s Reporter, Hap said she told him, pointedly, “So, when are you going to get it in the water?”

Hap said she wasn’t the only one, with some friends mentioning that the boat should be getting wet by now.

He had a date certain of June 12, he promised, when Eighth Settler will be towed down Daniel Lord Road and launched for the season.

Hap and Diane spend a lot of time on the water during the summer, sometimes sailing far afield, but also “just enjoy being out on Coecles Harbor,” he said.

Eighth Settler is named because the Bowditch family was the eighth of the original 10 families who settled Shelter Island, the skipper told us.

Margie Cyr called and said she was happy to see “Hap’s boat.” Tom Speeches had the right answer and Anne Honerkamp Olsen and Richard Loper both ID’ed the Nordic Tug, which is waiting patiently for someone to get around to … you know.

Comments

comments