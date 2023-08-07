Dining al fresco around the Island: Wednesday events on through August

Sunset dining is on through August. (Reporter file)

As summer rolls on, Islanders have more choices than ever to enjoy outdoor dining from outstanding local restaurants.

The Ram’s Head Inn has ushered in a seafood boil on Wednesday evenings, offering a feast of lobster tails, shrimp, clams, mussels, sausage, corn and potatoes, all steamed in beer to perfection.

Each diner is presented with a mesh bag filled with the seafood and other ingredients, accompanied by corn muffins, watermelon, condiments and cookies, prepared in the kitchen and brought to the table. Other menu items are available for children.

An added feature on the Wednesday dinners is a presentation on local oysters, given by Cornell Cooperative Extension Community Aquaculture Specialist Kim Tetrault. While he shucks oysters, he chats with guests about efforts to support sustainable aquaculture through Cornell’s Marine Program. He will also entertain guests with his folksy band, appropriately named Shuck and Jive.

The Ram’s Head lawn is famed for being the perfect spot to watch the sun go down, with its gently rolling lawn sloping down to Coecles Harbor. Swings and other playground features keep children entertained while their parents enjoy cocktails, the music and scenery.

The Ram’s Head offers a 15% discount on beverages to first responders. The price for the seafood boil, which begins at 5 p.m., is $72 per person. Reservations can be made at theramsheadinn.com

Also on Wednesdays, The Pridwin has begun hosting cookouts on its front lawn, with long tables covered in red-and-white checkered tablecloths filled with families and groups enjoying a buffet.

The all-you-can-eat menu includes shellfish, grilled fish and meat entrees and plenty of sides, with cookies, brownies and pies for dessert. Children play on the lawn while their parents enjoy the parade of sailboats past Crescent Beach below. Musical entertainment adds to the casual, fun vibe.

On a recent Wednesday, Billy Joel was enjoying the barbecue after motoring over in his Shelter Island Runabout. The cost of the barbecue, which is open from 5 to 8:45 p.m., is $65 per person, $35 for children.

The Pridwin offers a 15% discount on food for members of the military and those in their party. Reservations can be made at caperesorts.com/pridwin