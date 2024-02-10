What is that? Feb. 10, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know.Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon (big surprise) correctly ID-ed last week’s photo (see below) as “Wayside Park on Burns Road.”

The official name on the plaque at the idyllic spot just off Coecles Harbor — once the entrance gate to St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center — is “Wayside Picnic Park” and notes it was a gift of Andrew J. Mitchell in 1970.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Unofficial Island historian Tom Speeches has written that where the monument now sits was “a little country farm house owned by Andy Mitchell, a Shelter Island man. Upon his death, the house was eventually taken down and at his request, it become a park for people to enjoy.”