Shelter Island Reporter Legal Notices: August 15, 2019

The following are the only 2 legal notices that will appear in the August 15, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter:

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following:

BID #2019-20-02C Milk and Dairy Products Bid Opening: August 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Bids for Milk and Dairy Products will be received until the above stated hour of prevailing time and date at the School District Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Copies of the General Conditions, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., excluding holidays. Specifications will be made available on the School District’s website, to obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab.

To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office. Bids must be presented on the standard proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: “Bid #2019-20-02C for: Milk and Dairy Products”. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informalities in or to reject in whole or part any or all bids, or to accept that bid or portion of bid which, in the Board of Education’s judgment, is in the best interest of the School District. The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in connection with its award of this bid. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications, as set out herein, of the prospective bidder in its evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts. By: Jacqueline Dunning, District Clerk, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That on the 9th day of August, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions setting public hearings to be held at the specified times on the 30th day of August, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the following:

1. At 4:40 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Scott Schlesinger & Ann Marie Santarseri, 11 Montclair Avenue, to remove existing steps to beach, remove 145′ of existing bulkhead and construct 145′ of new bulkhead in-place, reinstall steps to beach, construct a 4′ by 56′ extension to existing 4′ by 40′ fixed dock, install a 3′ by 14′ seasonal aluminum ramp onto an 8′ by 20′ seasonal floating dock anchored by two 8″ diameter anchor piling in West Neck Harbor.

2. At 4:42 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Brigid Flanagan, 49 Winthrop Road, to install a 3′ by 12′ aluminum ramp onto an 8′ by 24′ seasonal floating dock in an “L” configuration at offshore end of existing fixed dock anchored by two piling in Dering Harbor.

3. At 4:44 p. m., prevailing time, on a proposed Local Law entitled Amend Chapter 126 – 6 Fire Zones of the Town Code, as follows: Section 1. Add the following 20 foot wide by 50 feet long fire zone to 126 – 6B, as follows: Peconic Avenue at Crab Creek. Section 2. Effective Date: This Local Law shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

That on the 9th day of August, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Adopted Local Law No. 15 – 2019, entitled amendments to Chapter 126, Vehicles and Traffic, of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, concerning Brander Parkway, as follows:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, to wit:

Section 1. Amend Section 126-2 by adding the following STOP SIGNS:

Stop sign on Direction of travel At intersection of

Brander Parkway North North Brander Parkway; and

Brander Parkway Southwest Peconic Avenue;

Section 2. Amend Section 126-3 by deleting the following YIELD SIGNS:

Yield sign on Direction of travel At intersection of

Brander Parkway North North Brander Parkway

Brander Parkway Southwest Peconic Avenue.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State. DOROTHY S. OGAR, TOWN CLERK TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK DATED: AUGUST 10, 2019 ”

Comments

comments