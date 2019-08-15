BRIDGFORD HUNT PHOTOS
Kia Pedersen, front and left, smiles after loading up her plate.
The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake took place on Saturday, Aug. 10 on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats gathered guests at Congdon’s Dock while others arrived by kayak. The feast featured lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets were available.
Richie Surozenski, left, and Steve Lenox, right, flip the chickens on the barbecue.
There were smiles for miles at the clambake.
Unsung Heroes jammed during the clambake. From left, bass player Michael LeClerc, drummer Anthony Genovese, and guitarist Bosco Michne.
Jaime Cogan, front and right, cuts up lobsters.
