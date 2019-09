Brought to you by:

Filled with valuable advice, Sara Bliss’ book “Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life,” offers over 50 inspiring stories centered around making transformative career changes.



Susan Carey Dempsey recently spoke with Bliss as she shared inspiring stories of some of those who have taken the leap and found success.

