Grossman film selected for festival screening

Shelter Island columnist Karl Grossman has had his film, “Crimes Against The Future” selected by The New Earth International Film Festival for screening. The documentary is hosted and was written by Mr. Grossman and Frank Melli is its executive producer and director.

“Crimes Against The Future” investigates environmental and human rights crimes currently being committed — from climate change to the dangers of nuclear power — and puts into perspective what they mean for future generations.

The documentary was aired nationally in the United States last month on Free Speech TV. The New Earth International Film Festival is based in Poland and will run the documentary between Oct. 16 and 20. The documentary can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sYrFEBBDnE.

