Honoring our veterans

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO
The legion’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony takes place Monday, Nov. 11.

The American Legion Mitchell post 281 is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Legion Hall.   

  A continental breakfast is
offered in the legion basement
from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

  Commander Dave Clark and the local scouts will be
participating in the flag raising ceremony on the front lawn.  

  This year’s guest speaker is Jim Colligan, retired U.S. Army Colonel and a veteran of both the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.   

  The Shelter Island School Select Choir will be singing
God Bless America and Linda Bonaccorso will be singing the National Anthem.  

  Pam Jackson will be delivering a message from the Women’s Auxiliary as well.  

  The entire ceremony will last approximately 25 minutes.

