Honoring our veterans

The American Legion Mitchell post 281 is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Legion Hall.

• A continental breakfast is

offered in the legion basement

from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

• Commander Dave Clark and the local scouts will be

participating in the flag raising ceremony on the front lawn.

• This year’s guest speaker is Jim Colligan, retired U.S. Army Colonel and a veteran of both the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

• The Shelter Island School Select Choir will be singing

God Bless America and Linda Bonaccorso will be singing the National Anthem.

• Pam Jackson will be delivering a message from the Women’s Auxiliary as well.

• The entire ceremony will last approximately 25 minutes.

Comments

comments