Two Islanders rescued from sinking boat

Two Shelter Islanders were among four people rescued by a Coast Guard crew Sunday after the 80-foot yacht they were on began taking on water off the coast of Puerto Rico, forcing them to abandon the boat and board a raft.

A call for help came into the Coast Guard Station in San Juan at 5:22 a.m., Dec. 15, with a report that the stern of the yacht, named Clam Chowder, was already under water, had lost power and was listing to starboard.

According to the online magazine Cruising Odyssey, one of the Islanders sustained a serious hand injury, severing a finger as he worked to loosen the raft from the sinking boat.

He was able to ice the severed finger and after being treated at a Customs and Border Protection office, the magazine said, he was flown to New York where he was reported to be undergoing surgery at Cornell Medical Center on Monday.

The crew was aboard the yacht Clam Chowder, a Marlow 76, registered in the British Virgin Islands. Coast Guard personnel said the boat was en route from South Florida to the Turks and Caicos when it began to take on water. Efforts to keep the boat from flooding proved unsuccessful and the captain ordered the crew to abandon the boat.

The crew aboard the raft was lifted aboard a helicopter using several hoists while the Coast Guard cutter Robert Yered and a 680-foot container ship, the Calais Trader, remained nearby.

This is a developing story and the Reporter will update it when more facts become available.

