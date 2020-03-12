What’s happening on Shelter Island

Mashomack Preserve presents Vernal Equinox: Dawn to Dusk Hiking on Thursday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Credit: Mashomack Preserve).

THIS WEEK

SONGS OF FAITH

Linda Bonaccorso performs Songs of Faith and Inspiration on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Featuring gospel, hymns, contemporary Christian music and a post-show reception. Free, donations welcome.

NEXT WEEK

SPRING EQUINOX

Mashomack Preserve presents Vernal Equinox: Dawn to Dusk Hiking on Thursday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Celebrate the first day of spring: Trails will be open from dawn to dusk for self-guided walks.

The Shelter Island Library presents Shakespeare in Community: Antony and Cleopatra on Saturday, March 21, at 12:30 p.m. with Becky Cole.

HISTORY

Shelter Island Historical Society presents Exploring Gardiners Island with Karl Grossman that had been scheduled for March 21 at the Shelter Island Historical Society has been postponed and a new date will be published as soon as it is available. Mr. Grossman will be speaking about the history and future of Gardiners Island. He will discuss the long-term preservation of the Island as the conservation easement barring development there expires in five years. shelterislandhistorical.org. Admission: $10.

STEAK DINNER

Annual Shelter Island Fire Department steak dinner takes place on Saturday, March 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

COMING UP

WEAVING FOR KIDS

The Shelter Island History Center is hosting a weaving workshop with textile artist Helena Hernmarck for children ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

In her weaving practice, Ms. Hernmarck constantly works to see beyond the colors she thinks she sees in a design to get to the colors she actually sees. She then interprets these colors using skeins of wool in her wool wall, combining the strands into colorful bundles, and then weaving them into her tapestries.

In this workshop, participants will ‘do the real thing’ in reverse. They will interpret the colors in a wool skein onto paper using a variety of artist’s tools including crayons and watercolors. In the process, they will get to know, through touch and sight, the special qualities of the wool Helena uses in her tapestries, and learn to see the intricacies of color. Fee: $25. Space is limited and online registration will be available until Wednesday, March 25, at shelterislandhistorical.org/hernmarckkidsworkshop. After March 25 call the office at 631-749-0025 to check availability.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FASHION SHOW

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork invites everyone to their Spring Into Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show — membership not necessary — in Sag Harbor on Wednesday, March 25, at noon at Baron’s Cove Restaurant. It will feature a three-course lunch and a fashion show of spring fashions from Fandango Boutique in Hampton Bays. Models are league members and accessories will be available for sale at the event. Baron’s Cove Restaurant is located at 31 West Water St., Sag Harbor. Admission and lunch is $35. RSVP by Friday, March 20, with checks made out to LWV Hamptons, mailed to Mary O’Brien, PO Box 211, East Quogue, NY 11942. To pay by credit card call Ms. O’Brien at 631-275-7182.

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute

returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

March 14:

6:30 p.m.: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Some Like it Hot” (PG)

March 21:

6:30 p.m.: “Moana” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Jerry Maguire” (R)

March 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Toy Story” (G)

7 p.m.: “Double Indemnity” (NR)





