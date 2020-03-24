North Ferry staying the course: Slightly reduced schedule for off-peak hours

(Credit: Martin Burke)

Stella Lagudis, general manager of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation, which owns North Ferry, said earlier this week that in order to “provide essential personnel — such as hospital workers, and those who are going off-Island for tests — with an important link to the North Fork, we will continue to operate our early morning and late night boats to help that population.”



North Ferry has scaled back service slightly during non-peak hours, Ms. Lagudis said, but emphasized that the first boat off Shelter Island is still 5 a.m. and last boat off Shelter Island is 11:45 p.m. The last boat out of Greenport will remain at midnight.The North Ferry’s office remains open on reduced hours from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.



The company encourages mail orders for tickets (PO Box 589 SIH 11965) with a check and pre-addressed, stamped envelope to cut down on personal contact.



The ferry also provided a tip sheet for customers:



• Be prepared with a ticket, exact change or a completed check payable to North Ferry Co. This is particularly important if you are ill or have been exposed to COVID-19. Rates are available at northferry.com or call the office at 631-749-0139.



• North Ferry has increased the number of books available at the office window to four per household, per week.



• Order tickets via US mail by sending us a check and a pre-addressed stamped envelope. We will turn around mail orders the same day they are received. Ticket delivery is subject to U.S. Postal Service schedules.



• If you board with a vehicle, please have all drivers and passengers remain in the vehicle for the duration of the trip. Vehicle engines should remain off and your emergency brake should be set.



• If you are a five-or six-day commuter, display your commuter card behind the glass so it can be scanned.



• Keep your windows closed at all times other than when engaging with the crew.



• If you are a commercial account and have not had all your fleet “stickered,” please come by the office on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.



• Keep sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in your vehicle. If you do not have access to these items, you may use 70% isopropyl alcohol to sanitize hands after coming in contact with cash (or to sanitize your steering wheel and other high touch areas in your vehicle).



• Foot passengers should practice social distancing of 6-feet in the ferry terminal, going through the turnstiles and while boarding. Weather permitting, foot passengers may remain outside the passenger cabin.



• There are restrooms with hot water and soap on both the Shelter Island and Greenport sides of the route. Wash your hands or sanitize after touching money, tickets or high-touch surfaces in accordance with CDC guidelines.