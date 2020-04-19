Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

REPORTER FILE PHOTO

Respect your neighbors

To the Editor:



As a Heights homeowner, I’ve always been told “irresponsible” summer visitors speed on our roads and endanger the safety of our communities.



In fact, on New York Avenue in the Heights, it’s clearly members of our Island community who seem to blithely ignore the posted signs and speed warnings, traveling sometimes at rates 20 mph above the speed limit as they seek a fast short-cut to the North Ferry or the Heights.



Please, slow down!



The road is narrow, has blind curves and many driveways along the entire route from West Neck to Grand Avenue.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and even cars exiting driveways are in danger and police enforcement has fallen nearly to zero.



Please respect your neighbors and obey the posted limits.

Christopher Engle

Shelter Island



Better protection

To the Editor:



I was at our local market at about 8:45 one morning recently for my weekly visit, and was told it was already an unusually busy day. I want to thank all of the workers, and the front door volunteers, for being there.



Now, a suggestion: After a customer checks out, the area where their groceries were placed should be wiped down with a Clorox wipe, or similar product. And, the checkout staff should be supplied with better masks by the IGA management.



On that recent visit, They were wearing what appeared to be thin pieces of cotton as nose and mouth coverings. This is, perhaps, better than nothing, but not good enough to ensure their safety as they interact with so many people throughout the day.

Susan Yager

Shelter Island



Wickedness or folly

To the Editor:



The following is a quote from Abraham Lincoln:”While the people retain their virtue and vigilance, no administration, by any extreme of wickedness or folly, can very seriously injure the government in the short space of four years.”



Or not!

Jean H. Lawless

Shelter Island