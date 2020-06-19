Shelter Island reporter obituary: Walter Cole Brigham II

Walter Cole Brigham II

Shelter Island resident Walter Cole Brigham II passed away on June 17.

Walter was born on December 5, 1945 in Greenport to Harry L. and Betty Brigham. He was the first of their three children, followed by Charlie and William.

Walter was a 1963 graduate of Shelter Island High School. He served two tours in Vietnam as an Army Engineer from 1965 to 1968.

Upon his return, he married Barbara Kilb and went to work for the Bell Telephone company in the Bronx. They lived in Mount Vernon, N.Y. where they raised their three sons.

He and his family returned to the Island in 1983, where he worked at Mashomack Preserve until his retirement in 2009.

Predeceased by his brother Charlie in 2013, Walter is survived by Barbara, his wife of 52 years; his brother William; his children Walter III (Sonya), Alfred (Rachel), and Harry (Catherine) Brigham; and seven grandchildren, Hayley, Walter IV, Quincy, Alfie, Elsie Mae, Grady, and Lilly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 26 St Mary’s Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964.