Sylvester Manor open for Juneteenth, Islanders invited to pay respect

A stone in the Manor burying ground, marking a grave. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Friday, June 19, Islanders are invited to come to the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor to pay tribute to the memory of the enslaved on the Juneteenth holiday.

This annual observance commemorates the date the end of the civil war was announced in Galveston, Texas, declaring that 1863 Emancipation Proclamation was fully in effect.

From that date, African-Americans were free. The Manor has decided to host this observance in light of recent events protesting the continued scourge of racism.

When visiting this sacred space, you are encouraged to bring a flower or stone to place on the inscribed rock of the enslaved Africans, Native Americans and their descendants who are buried there. Manor staff will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to answer questions about Sylvester Manor and its role in Northern Slavery.

Driving in through the main gates, bear right at the fork in the driveway and follow parking signs. Once parked, walk to the Burial Ground.