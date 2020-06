(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Joost Van Schijndel, 51, of Ridgewood, N.J., was arrested at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday after a Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD) investigation and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree.

He was processed by the SIPD, arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim, according to police.