Correction: Beyoncé at Sylvester Manor

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Beyoncé’s shoot at Sylvester Manor took place last summer, and her new work was released on July 31. Below is the updated article.

An entertainment superstar landed on Shelter Island last summer.

Sylvester Manor hosted Beyoncé and provided locations for her new visual album, according to the Manor’s Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy.

The completed film, “Black is King,” was released to the public on Disney+ on July 31.

The recording artist chose the Manor grounds, Ms. McCarthy said, for its “woodlands, waterways and many of the ancient trees that are among the lush beauty of our historic property.”

The new work is described by the Manor as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” re-imagining the lessons of “The Lion King.”

“We believe Beyoncé chose our site understanding the cultures who lived and worked together at Sylvester Manor and the importance they have played in the Manor’s nearly 400 year history,” said Manor Curator and Archivist Donnamarie Barnes. “Beyoncé and her dancers performing on the land of the Manor paid tribute to the ancestors of Sylvester Manor, invoking their spirits and celebrating their heritage.”