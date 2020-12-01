Cooking and crafting with the Library: December activities for families

(Credit: Charity Robey)

Who doesn’t love to bake cookies at this time of year?

Join the library’s Cookie Recipe Swap: email your favorite recipes to Jocelyn Ozolins ([email protected]) by Dec. 8. The recipes will be compiled and you may pick them up (along with a little surprise) starting Friday, Dec. 11.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, you can pick up a kit to join the Group for the East End in a virtual program to make a bird feeder wreath. You will need a Bundt cake pan, corn syrup and flour; all other ingredients will be supplied.

You can hang these bird-friendly wreaths on a your tree or give them as gifts. The virtual program will be available on Saturday, Dec. 12.

You can make a felt fox or bird ornament with instructions, patterns, felt, fill and tacky glue (or use your own hot glue gun if you have one). The craft idea is courtesy of the blog frugalfun4boys. Please register online to pick up your kit starting on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Spice Club is featuring Warmed Spiced Cashews with Five-Spice. Pick up a spice sample and a recipe at the Circulation Desk or by curbside pickup between Monday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 18. Supplies are limited, so be sure to register early.

For all online programs, go to silibrary.org and scroll down to Calendar of Events to register. Email [email protected] if you have any questions.