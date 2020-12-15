Weather Service: Sunny Tuesday, but storm on its way tomorrow

A perfect day to sunbathe — if you’re a seal. These two were lounging on a rock off the Ram Island Causeway. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Today will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of about 38 degrees. A northwest wind of 13 to 15 mph will make it feel more like 20 or 30 degrees throughout the day.

Tonight the NWS is calling for partly cloudy skies with a low around 22 degrees, and a north wind from 8 to 10 mph bringing wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tomorrow, however, the East End will be bracing for a nor’easter.

Joe Werkmeister of Times Review reports: After a season with hardly any major snow accumulation last year, the East End is set to receive significant accumulation from a nor’easter beginning Wednesday afternoon, just a few days before winter officially begins.

The NWS on Monday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Watch, which warns of snow totals between 6 and 10 inches. If the higher end of that forecast holds true, it could be the biggest snow total for this area in December since 2010.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon and will last through Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts of 50 mph can come with the snow. Rain and sleet could mix in Wednesday night, the NWS said. The conditions could make travel “very difficult to impossible,” the NWS said. “Hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute,” the advisory said. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The snow is expected to be heaviest farther west. Areas in Nassau County are expected to receive between 8 and 14 inches and northern New Jersey could see as much as 12 to 17 inches.