Winter sunrise. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Monday will be a repeat of Sunday’s clear, cold weather, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Sunny skies will prevail and the high temperature will be about 37 degrees. But a strong northwest wind at 11 to 15 mph will bring wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a low around 26 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 7 to 11 mph.