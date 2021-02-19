Island weathering the storm: Highway Dept. working on keeping roads safe

(Credit:Beverlea Walz)

Shelter Island roads are cleared and sanded after a heavy snow yesterday and a mix of rain and sleet last night.

Highway Department crews are out “pushing aside the slushy areas and putting down sand,” Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said at 5:30 this morning.

“It’s not really that cold out,” he added, and the Island was under a “heavy mist with some rain.”

One area of caution for road crews was the number of people walking or cross-country skiing at the sides of roads, Mr. Sherman reported.

“And so many of them on the wrong side,” he added.

(See below for rules of the road.)

No flooding was evident and winds were light, which helped with a lack of debris strewn in roadways.

PSEG reported no power outages as of 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Shelter Island can expect some snow, freezing rain and sleet until mid-morning, and some snow from then until about 3 p.m.

There is little to no ice accumulation expected, according to the NWS, and a total daytime snow accumulation for Friday is pegged at less than an inch.

The high temperature will be about 35 degrees with a northeast wind at 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight the NWS is calling for a 40% chance of snow. It will be cloudy, with a low of 28 degrees and the wind turning to the north at around 8 mph.

The rules of the road from the Shelter Island Police Department are:

BICYCLISTS

• Ride single file, WITH traffic

• Be visible and wear reflective clothing with lights at night

• Share the road

PEDESTRIANS/WALKERS/RUNNERS

• Go AGAINST (facing) traffic

• Look both ways when crossing streets

• Use sidewalks when possible

• Share the road