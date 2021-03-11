Siller: Changing sites and eligibility hamper town action: Has to limit town appointment aid for residents

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller. (Credit: Judy Card photo)

Supervisor Gerry Siller released a press statement Thursday evening: “The town, through the Senior Services Office and the Supervisor’s Office, has been collecting information from residents who would like to be included on a notification list for when a COVID-19 vaccine might be available to them.

“This list included senior citizens and anyone who is identified on the governor’s list. Due to continuing, sometimes daily, changes to the eligibility requirements passed down from the governor’s office, and the constant addition of vaccination sites, we are simply unable to maintain an accurate database of residents looking for these sites.

“Effective immediately, the town will only be assisting residents sixty-five (65) and older who are unable to register themselves for the COVID vaccine.



“Anyone already on the list should check the town’s website shelterislandtown.us and follow the instructions under the Covid-19 Button.”

Those who received their initial inoculations at the school on March 5 will receive notice of the exact time of their appointments for the second shot that is to be administered at the school on Friday, March 19.

The Reporter will bring more information on the issue when it becomes available.