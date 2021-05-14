Keeping your kids busy this summer: Town Recreation Programs serve all ages, interests

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

With spring having finally, firmly announced its presence on the Island, it’s time to gear up for an active summer. Parents can look to the Shelter Island Town’s Recreation program for a roster of sports and other activities to keep young people engaged through the summer months.

From beginner swimming lessons for 4-year-olds to soccer and tennis for 16-year-olds, there are sports programs for all levels. Science, technology, engineering, arts and math are offered for a fun and challenging experience. Those with a dramatic flair will have a chance to engage in the art of the theater. Fledgling artists will have the chance to explore new mediums and spread their creative wings.

For most programs, online registration is available at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

For Challenger soccer programs, visit challengersports.com and search Zipcode 11964.

A Ticket to Broadway

This is a time to show off your theatrical skills — and no prior experience is necessary. Please pack a bagged lunch.

LOCATION: Shelter Island Community Center

GRADES: Entering K-6th

INSTRUCTOR: Bethany Ortmann and Shelter Island Recreation (SIR) staff

DAY/DATE: Monday—Thursday 7/12/21-7/15/21

TIME: 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

FEE: $100-Resident * $200-Non–Resident

Extreme STEAM

Join Shelter Island Recreation for a week of extreme STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). Please pack a bagged lunch.

LOCATION: Shelter Island Community Center

GRADES: Entering K-6th

INSTRUCTOR: Bethany Ortmann and SIR Staff

DAY/DATE: Monday—Thursday 7/19/21 –7/22/21

TIME: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FEE: $100-Resident * $200-Non– Resident

Shelter Island Junior Artists

Art Art Art! Come join this fun-filled art class. Children will have the opportunity to explore multiple mediums and techniques while creating unique pieces of art. Please pack a bagged lunch.

LOCATION: Shelter Island Community Center

GRADES: Entering K – 6th

INSTRUCTOR: Bethany Ortmann and SIR Staff

DAY/DATE: Monday—Thursday 7/25/21 –7/29/21

TIME: 11a.m. – 2 p.m.

FEE: $100-Resident * $200- Non– Resident

Colonial Multi-Sport Program

Colonial Sports presents a two week multi-sport program. Participants will receive instruction in each sport and experience the sport in a realistic game situation. All activities will take place in an atmosphere that promotes good sportsmanship, teamwork and most of all fun. Sign up for one week or both. Please pack a bagged lunch.

LOCATION: Fiske Field (If raining, please meet at the Community Center)

GRADES: Entering K – 6th

INSTRUCTOR: Colonial Sports Staff

DAY/DATE: Session 1: M–Th 8/2/21 – 8/5/21

Session 2: M-Th 8/9/21 – 8/12/21

TIME: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

FEES: Register before June 1:

$200-per child—per week (Resident)

$300-per child—per week (Non–Resident)

Register June 1 or later:

$300/per child—per week (Resident)

$400/per child—per week (Non–Resident)

Swim Lessons

Level I: Intro to the water, ages 4 and up. A parent/guardian must be present to assist children who can’t float on their own. (Max 6 students)

Level II: Working on independent floating, beginner strokes. A parent/guardian must be present to assist children who can’t float on their own. (Maximum 8 students)

Level III -Developing basic strokes. (Maximum 10 students)

Level IV: Working on additional strokes and endurance (Maximum 10 students)

LOCATION: Wades Beach

AGES: 4 and up

INSTRUCTOR: Nell Lowell

DAY/DATES: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 5 – July 30

TIME:

Level I: 2 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Level II : 2:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.

Level III: 3 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Level IV: 3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.

FEE: $75 Resident / $85 Non-Resident

Challenger Soccer — First Kicks

This innovative program, created by childcare specialists, introduces children to the very basic skills of soccer in a fun, progressive and caring manner. First Kicks activities will include running, turning, stopping, jumping, kicking, throwing and catching. Each day will aim to help improve balance, agility, coordination, social skills and cognitive ability. Your child’s confidence and enthusiasm for the game will grow during fun soccer challenges. Parental involvement is welcomed.

LOCATION: Fiske Field

AGES: 3-5

INSTRUCTOR: Challenger Coaches

DATES: 8/16/21 – 8/20/21

TIME: 8 a.m. — 9 a.m.

FEE: $92/Per child ($10 late fee if you register after 8/9)

To register for Challenger Soccer programs please visit www.challengersports.com and search zip code 11964. You can not register through SI Recreation for this program.

Challenger Soccer

This is Challenger’s most popular program and will feature individual skill development, core techniques, one-on-one skills, freestyle soccer, small-sided games and Camp World Cup. This program is suitable for all skill levels and participants will be separated by age. Participants will also spend time learning about respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and leadership.

LOCATION: Fiske Field

AGES: 5-16

INSTRUCTOR: Challenger Coaches

DATES: 8/16/21-8/20/21

TIME: 9 a.m. — 12 noon

FEE: $140/Per child ($10 late fee if you register after 8/9)

Community Summer Tennis

Come join Moussa Drame’s team and have fun while you learn the great sport of tennis. This tennis program is set up to accommodate all levels.

LOCATION: Shelter Island School Courts (off Duvall Rd.)

INSTRUCTOR: Moussa Drame Team

DAY/DATE: Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 6 (14 sessions)

AGES, TIME and FEE

Grades 5 & 6 9:00am – 10 a.m. ($150/per student)

Grades 3 & 4 10:00am – 11 a.m. ($150/per student)

Grades 1 & 2 11 a.m. -($150/per student)

Grades 7-10 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ($180/per student) Adults 16 and