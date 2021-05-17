COVID numbers remain low

(Credit: Tara Smith)

The administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelter Island Library closed out last Tuesday, with plans to provide the vaccine to those signed up prior to Tuesday afternoon.

Numbers of cases and hospitalizations remain low, with Police Chief Jim Read saying that only about 1.5 to 2% of new cases have developed countywide.

The Senior Center has resumed bus trips, taking four people at a time to the IGA to do their food shopping; the pharmacy; Post Offices; and banks. Until now, others have shopped for the seniors but for those who are able to go out, it’s an opportunity to get some fresh air and get out of their houses, Mr. Siller said.