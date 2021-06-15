North Ferry poised for public hearing on rates: Approval anticipated

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt heard compliments from the Suffolk County Legislature’s Public Works, Transportation and Energy Committee members Monday afternoon after he made his case why higher ferry rates should be approved.

It appears to be smooth sailing for the changed rates, but is still subject to a public hearing at a date to be scheduled.

Legislators Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) and Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) noted that Mr. Hunt has made an effort to listen to residents and to provide some relief for those who are struggling financially to handle proposed increases. Mr. Hunt said he’s working out details with organizations that could help offset increases in hardship cases.

He reminded the legislators that since 2017 the company has struggled to meet expenses and the pandemic was the last straw in holding off a request for an increase in rates.

In the past, truck traffic and day trippers offset discounts given to residents. But with more people moving to the Island since the pandemic, that is no longer the case, with most traffic paying discounted fares.

Mr. Krupski congratulated Mr. Hunt on efforts to maintain the fleet and making infrastructure changes for safety.

“Rust never sleeps,” Mr. Hunt responded.

As soon as the legislature sets a hearing date, it will appear on the Reporter website.