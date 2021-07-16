Pursuant to Article 6 of the New York State Village Law and §104 of the New York State Public Officers Law, a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, in the Village of Dering Harbor.

The purpose of the meeting is to adopt a resolution to authorize the Village Clerk to publish a notice to bidders for proposals for services to repair the exterior of Village Hall.