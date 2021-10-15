Library to host 1920s murder mystery event

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

INVITATION

The Shelter Island Library invites you to an enjoyable, interactive event — Presenting MOCKTAILS and MURDER — A two-act Murder Mystery —— where anyone — even you — could be the murderer. Refreshments and Mystery will be served.

LOCATION

Community Room at the Shelter Island Library, which for the evening is transformed into a 1920’s Jazz Club, “The Cat’s Meow” — in New York City in the age of Prohibition and the accompanying bootleggers and gangsters.

ATTIRE

Black tie is optional but all attendees are requested to come in your finest 1920’s Jazz Club Party attire.

WHO IS INVITED

Everyone who is Anyone over the age of 18 — As part of the play, you will all be transformed into club staff, entertainers and guests at this Private Party.

BACKSTORY

Club owner Felix Fontano, the son of a successful bootlegger and crime boss, is throwing this private party where a murder occcurs.

This mystery is divided into two primary segments.

ACT ONE —— partygoers will have the opportunity to eat, drink and mingle. At the midpoint of the evening, one of the players makes a terrible discovery: someone has been murdered in the back room of the club!

ACT TWO — Solving the mystery. It will now be up to the guests to figure out what happened.

The guests quickly decide that the best course of action is not to call the police — as there are too many questionable characters. Therefore, EVERYONE is a suspect!!!!

Help figure out who the murderer or murderers are!!

RSVP

Library website https://www.shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events/mocktails-and-murder-a-jazz-age-mystery. Or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected]