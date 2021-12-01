St. Nicholas Fair returns

St. Nicholas will make an appearance at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on December 4 as part of the annual St. Nicholas Fair. (Reporter file photo)

This beloved Island tradition will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

St. Nicholas was born in the 3rd century and was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships. St. Nicholas will make a special, in-person appearance at the fair in his signature red robes.

A favorite part of the fair is the Cookie Walk. With masks, gloves and a coffee can, browse the tables and fill the can with homemade cookies at the Cookie Walk.

The tradition had its nostalgic start at an old church in Grand Rapids, Mich., when parishioners remembered the United Kingdom monarch’s annual “walk about” for her subjects. Soon, the event came to be a day of socializing and receiving a “few sweets” too.

You can also purchase homemade soups and sandwiches at the window, instead of table service.

The Christmas Café won’t be open this year. Try your luck at the raffle run by the Episcopal Church Women and featuring prizes from the vendors, who are mostly inside.

A limited number of outdoor spaces are still available for vendors; contact Meredith Page at 631-433-1504 if interested.­­