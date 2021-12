Hap Bowditch Jr. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Voters who want to have a say in choosing a successor to retiring Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday between 6 and 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Hap Bowditch Jr., a 28-year veteran of the Fire Department, is seeking a five-year term. Voters are able to cast write-in votes, but Mr. Bowditch is the sole candidate who filed to get his name on the ballot.

All registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.