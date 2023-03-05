What is that? March 5, 2023

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Peter Reich was the first to ID via email last week’s photo (see below), one of the extraordinary sculptures by Hap Bowditch at the corner of Smith Street and Midway Road, noting that “Hap’s whalers are rowing hard chasing the whale.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger McKeon was right behind Peter in the email queue, and Mollie Numark phoned us with the right identification.

Eileen Bales Pascucci, Yvonne Korshak and Carole L. Bevan Fitts had the correct coordinates on our Facebook page.

A plaque at the site series reads: “Ancestors of the Sea. Inspired by the Mariners of Eastern Long Island. This whaling scene is dedicated to the Bowditch family, Sea Captains who hailed from Devonshire, England, and settled the towns of Salem, Mass., East Hampton and Shelter Island, N.Y.”