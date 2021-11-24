Hap Bowditch seeks Fire Commission post: Deadline to be on the ballot is today

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file)

With a day to go, only one candidate has indicated an interest in replacing long-time Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski, who opted not to seek another five-year term.

As of Monday night, Hap Bowditch Jr. was the only person notifying the Board of Fire Commissioners that he wants his name on the ballot.

Those who wish to have their names on the ballot voters will see on Dec. 14 have until today to ensure they’re in the running.

It, of course, doesn’t preclude anyone from launching a write-in campaign.

Mr. Lechmanski told his colleagues in early 2021 he doubted he would seek another five-year term after serving on the Board of Fire Commissioners for 20 years.

He confirmed his intent not to run in October, indicating that he had spoken to someone who said he would like to seek election, but wouldn’t name his choice.

Mr. Lechmanski will continue to be a Fire Department member.

Anyone interested in seeking a term as a fire commissioner needs to file his or her intention by today to get a name on the ballot. Notice should be sent to Shelter Island Fire District, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964, postmarked today.

Voting is set for Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse. The new commissioner’s term will start in January 2022.