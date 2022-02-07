Committee targets West Neck Water infrastructure grant

(Credit:Courtesy Image)

Customers of the West Neck Water District facing costs to pay for a possible $1.7 million bond for infrastructure improvements may be able to breath a sigh of relief.

In response to an inquiry from Councilman Jim Colligan, who chairs the Capital Planning/Grants Committee, grant writer Jennifer Mesiano Higham said the Town may be able to get a grant through the New York State Wastewater Infrastructure Improvement Act that could pick up 60% of the cost.

A similar grant won by Southampton resulted in $1 million coming from the State and a remaining cost of $900,000 coming from that town’s Water Quality Improvements Advisory Board funds.

Ms. Messiano Higham will meet with Town Engineer Joe Finora and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams to further discuss the application process that will require outreach to the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA), which is managing the West Neck Water District.

Much of Shelter Island’s funding to date has been used for grants to individual homeowners for installation of I/A (Innovative/Alternative) nitrogen-reducing septic systems. But there has long been a desire to see larger projects paid by money that comes from its 20% share of Community Preservation Funds.