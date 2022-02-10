Boys basketball team notches a win: Joyful ‘senior night’ at gym

Seniors were celebrated Tuesday at the Shelter Island School gym. From left, Ariana Carter, Lily Page, Olivia Overstreet, Emmett Cummings, Angelina Rice, and Franny Regan. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Islanders hosted a junior varsity boys basketball game against Greenport on Tuesday. The varsity game was canceled due to roster issues and a shortage of players.

But the Islanders combined their varsity and JV teams and posted an exciting 39-32 overtime win against the Porters.

The Islanders jumped out to an 8-5 first quarter lead, but then fell behind 17-12 by halftime. Junior guard Bazzy Quigley-Dunning (6) and freshman guard Harrison Weslek (6) combined for all of the Islanders’ first-half points. Both guards came up big in the second half and in overtime, combining for 25 additional points.

Weslek ended the game with a season high 23 points, and Quigley-Dunning had 14.

The crowd gave the team a standing ovation at the end of the overtime and remained for a special ceremony that honored the senior cheerleaders and the lone senior basketball player, Emmett Cummings.

Coach Zack Mundy expressed pride in his players, saying they had learned how to deal with adversity and frustration during a difficult season, with his team on the losing side of many one-sided games.

Coach Mundy said his players had started to “learn the game” and did “the little things” on offense that enabled them to get better scoring opportunities. He cited better spacing and passing on the offensive end and learning how to set screens and roll to the basket as essential tools in running an offense.

There’s no doubt the team improved throughout the season. Winning the last game at home before the home crowd was a huge thrill.

Coach Mundy thanked the outstanding cheerleading team and Coach Michelle Corbett for their support. He also appreciated the loyal Islander fans who supported the team throughout the season.

In addition, Coach Mundy thanked his JV coaches, Matthew Dunning and Erin Mulrain, for their hard work and dedication.