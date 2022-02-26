Be well with Dori: Finding light and warmth in winter

Dori Fortunato

This new column will offer tips on wellness, focusing on nutrition, exercise and healthy practices, by Dori Fortunato. Among several specialties in the field of health, she is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine with western and eastern herbal studies.

Living on the East End of Long Island, embraced by lovely beaches and coastal ease, we’ve naturally developed a grumpy nature toward Old Man Winter. Everything about it seems arduous, as if nature somehow punishes us for the lazy days of summer. Emotionally we grasp on to every glimmer of sunshine, longing for the return of light and longer days.

February marks the midpoint from winter to the awakening of spring. We welcome Groundhog Day (which oddly is my favorite non-holiday celebration) and the Lunar New Year, which foreshadow spring with vibrant celebrations. These traditions remind us that beneath every cold and dark day there is a stirring within us, creating new beginnings that arrive with spring.

Yes, the weather outside is still cold; however, like the earth beneath us slowly unfolding, we want to nourish our bodies, reflect on our health and take steps to healing so we can enjoy the upcoming season with full participation. So, let’s shift our focus now toward our own wellbeing/nurturing and use this time to our advantage.

The simple addition of culinary warming spices such as ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, nutmeg and turmeric to teas, soups and especially any raw foods you might still be consuming can assist in digestion, reduce inflammation and warm the body from the cold elements.

In general, you want to focus your food selection on cooked foods such as soups, yams, grains, vegetables, good quality protein and aim to avoid overly greasy dishes and overly sweet desserts.

Another factor to consider are foods that combat dryness for optimal skin and lung health during the winter months. Focus on foods rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids and beta carotene. Pears, kiwi fruit, avocado, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, bell peppers, oatmeal, oysters, carrots and dark leafy greens are all good choices. Also, it’s a smart idea to use a humidifier while you sleep.

Winter is a great time to take out the heating pad. Aim for at least once a day for twenty minutes placing your heating pad on your lower back and lower abdominal area. You can also use self-massage on the lower back by first rubbing your hands together to gather warmth then placing your hands on your lower back and rubbing to generate heat and relax any achy muscles.

Epsom salt baths or Epsom salt foot soaks are also a great addition. All of these suggestions help alleviate cold-induced aches and pains, are helpful for the digestive system and reproductive organs and calming and rejuvenating for the body.

Since the days are shorter, make sure you’re getting enough activity in your day as we tend to be more sedentary during the colder months. Movement generates positive emotions, helps keep our joints and muscles functioning properly, enhances sleep, detoxifies and stimulates movement of important physiological functions in the body. There are many ways to incorporate activity into your schedule.

I suggest finding a few different types of functional movement that you can have fun doing and allows you to use different muscles, mobilize joints and enhance cardiovascular function. A combination of resistance training, focused stretching, and aerobic movement are all elements you want to incorporate.

We’ve formed a belief that we need to dedicate long amounts of time to formal exercise, and many of us don’t participate at all because of this idea. Utilize the moments you do have. Small intervals of 10-20 minutes, two times a day with focused attention and commitment on a regular basis will yield big results.

As John Steinbeck said in his 1961 novel “The Winter of Our Discontent:” “In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explodes, and every sunset is different.”

Until then, let’s commit to finding a healthy relationship with Old Man Winter and our own bodies.