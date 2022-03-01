Shocking incidents at public meeting — Pornographic images appear on Zoom feed

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy photo)

One of the most ugly and frightening incidents in memory occurred at the public meeting Monday of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC).

Those attending the meeting via Zoom were interrupted twice by images and a video depicting child pornography, accompanied by a person using foul language directed at Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla and WAC member Andrew Chapman.

Committee Clerk Kristina Martin Majdisova twice stopped the feed and provided a new link after the second incident.

Ms. Ianfolla, who had been speaking at the time the interruptions happened, said the situation had shaken her.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said he had immediately informed the Shelter Island Police Department to investigate and see if they could trace the person or persons responsible.

Later, Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg said the department had opened an investigation into the incident, which he termed “disturbing and potentially illegal. The incident appears to be what’s known as ‘Zoom-bombing,’ where an invited guest shares their screen to the other meeting attendees and it contains disturbing or distracting graphic imagery to create a disturbance.”

Sgt. Thilberg said the investigation remains active.