Town revises procedures for freedom of information document requests

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

In an effort to streamline the process of requesting Town documents under the Freedom of Information Law, Councilwoman Meg Larsen has created a new page on the website at shelterislandtown.us that divides requests into three categories — general inquiries, those dealing with Building Department issues, and those dealing with the Police Department.

Forms are online and the new system should decrease waiting time to get requested information.

Also, more documents are appearing on the website pertaining to ongoing issues, so those who want to access documents can find them either on the meetings tab if they are on agendas for the Town Board or on specific pages for departments and committees.

Councilman Jim Colligan appealed to the public to make requests as specific as possible. Most requests have been specific, but in a few cases, the requests have been vague and resulted in eating up a lot of staff time and effort, delaying other requests in the pipeline.

“We’re not in the business of hiding anything,” Mr. Colligan said.