Southampton Police: Seal found in roadway at traffic circle

The juvenile seal having a rest outside the Budget Host Inn in Riverside. (Credit: Southampton PD)

The Riverhead Foundation is caring for a juvenile harbor seal found in the roadway at the traffic circle in Riverside Sunday morning.

Southampton Town Police said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. of a seal off Woodhull Road in the Thrifty Beverage parking lot.

Responding officers then found the seal moving through the roadway toward the Budget Host Inn.

The animal was cared for by police until the Riverhead Foundation could arrive on scene.

Harbor seals have been more visible in local waters in recent years. The traffic circle is located just south of the Peconic Riverfront in Riverhead.

No other details were immediately available.