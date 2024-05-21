‘Stirring the Pot’ shakes and stirs it up at Shelter Island’s Ram’s Head Inn

Ready to stir things up. From left, Robin Epperson-McCarthy, Amy Zavatto, Aandrea Carter, Silvia Baldini, Meryl Rosofsky (Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com ©2024)r

The Ram’s Head Inn presented a live cooking and cocktail-making show last Saturday, May 11, plucking original recipes straight from “Stirring the Pot,” the brand new cookbook from the New York chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier (LDNY), an all-female organization of professionals in the culinary, fine wine and spirits arenas.



The book, created and edited by fellow Dames chef and “Chopped” champion Silvia Baldini and Sharon Franke compiled over 60 recipes from fellow members, with forewords written by Dame Carla Hall and Dame Lidia Bastianich. All proceeds from the book benefit LDNY’s scholarship fund, which has given out over $2 million dollars since the program’s inception in 1978.



Chef Baldini prepared three scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, southforker and northforker editor-in-chief Amy Zavatto and food scholar Meryl Rosofsky shook up original cocktails, and Peconic-based winemaker Robin Epperson-McCarthy poured some of her favorite vintages to complement the culinary creations they contributed to the book, delighting the happy crowd of over 100 guests.



“I was so excited to host this very special event,” said Ram’s Head Inn owner Aandrea Carter. “When women put their minds to it, they can do anything. This was delicious proof!”



After the demonstration and sips and bites from the book, guests were able to mingle with the

authors, purchase books, and have them signed as well.



Les Dames d’Escoffier International is a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the. culinary, fine wine, spirits, and hospitality space. There are 45 chapters across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, England, France and Italy. Founded in 1977 by food journalist Carol Brock, it has become a who’s who in the culinary world, with a focus on networking, education and helping other women succeed in the culinary arena.

All proceeds from the cookbook sales went to LDNY’s scholarship fund. “Stirring the Pot” is available for a limited time at Finley’s Fiction (8 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, 203-

650-7616) or by purchasing directly through LDNY at stirringthepotny.com.