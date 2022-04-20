Island artist featured in new show: Opening reception Saturday in Southampton

Roz Dimon in her Island studio. (Reporter file)

Shelter Island artist Roz Dimon will be among the artists represented in a show, “Techspressionism — Digital and Beyond,” opening at Southampton Arts Center on Thursday, April 21. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. To RSVP, visit southamptonartscenter.org/techspressionism.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test with ID is required.

“Techspressionism — Digital and Beyond,” presents innovative work in a broad range of styles, reflecting the expressive potential of electronic media.

The exhibition, curated by Colin Goldberg, includes the works of more than 90 artists working with technology from more than 20 countries around the world. I