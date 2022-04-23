Poets recognized in competition: Poems read at the library
The Bliss Morehead Memorial Poetry Grant for unpublished poets (ages 17 and above) on the East End drew numerous entries on the theme of “Delight and Despair.”
The competition was established by Islander Mike Zisser in honor of his late wife, who dedicated much of her life to the art of poetry.
The winner, JoAnn Kirkland, and others read their poems at the Bliss Morehead Poetry Reading on Friday, April 22 in person at the Library. Here is Ms. Kirkland’s prize winner: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/04/19/shelter-island-poetry-grant-winner-named-new-contest-honors-bliss-morehead/?preview_id=58766&preview_nonce=2abdda4c3e&preview=true&_thumbnail_id=57945
Among the entries also recognized by the judges was J Walker Moore’s which took Second Place, and three others securing Honorable Mentions:
Medical Tests
By J Walker Moore
I got the call late in the day
when the drowning sun was set deep
enough to demand
the shade of a hand over the eyes.
“It isn’t there,” said the cartographer
with all the authority of a man
with books and maps and sea charts,
computers and clear satellite imagery.
“I’m sorry,” he added with unpersuasive sympathy
“the island you describe simply does not exist.”
I thanked the good doctor as I hung up
but I’m not sure he could hear me
over the cry of the seagulls
Galapagos Tortoise, the Exile
By Janet Culbertson
From stillness you roll
Inevitable as lava, a slow stone grinding the brush a tank seeking a war
all that power to subdue the grass that horny beak, grim mouth
to eat the frailest, sweetest grass
unknowing of fight
you always stand and bear
confront with tired eyes, lost marbles that roll and blink
armored, weighted you carry on your back the coffin in your brain
your shell dinged, cool, mapped with lines you never see does not feel my hand
polished as rock your toes,
small plates weigh each leg ground beads in your skin
ancient encrusted deity, withdraw your head rasp and hiss the music of air
played on an accordion of leather neck veins carved and unpulsed totem of your will
they say you can mate with a stone yet dream of flying snails
Alive in the Dead of Night
By Aterahme Lawrence
Incessant crickets chirp conjuring hushed souls of the night to life; the humming hymn of cicadas fill the cool air,
a great horned owl hoots every so often to let her know she’s not alone in the dead of night,
and in that cabin beneath the stars her heart can finally beat
to the sound of wolves crying in the distance.
She hopes maybe they hear her cries too.
Manipulations of the heart and the mind.
Molestations of the body and the soul.
There was something about the man in the moon that was much different to her than the others.
“I’m haunted by the ghosts of the men who have tried to kill me.”
Late night conversations with the man in the moon,
He tells her about the sun and she tells him about you.
They talk of the things she should’ve said but couldn’t.
Of the lessons she wished she’d known before,
and all those she still has to learn.
She told him of the cruel world that lived beyond the forest line.
Confiding in one another their deep secrets and desires,
now gone in the wind that rustles through the leaves of trees.
Her once silenced words and thoughts could now stand on their own. And in this moment she was
free
The day begins to break, the man in the moon now gone away
soothed by the sweet lullabies of songbirds.
Nightingales and Northern Mockingbirds begin their dawn chorus,
mimicking the critters of the night who now slumber till the moon ascends again.
And if you listen closely you can hear her freedom cries,
speaking her truth to the rising sun.
She lost herself in the dark night of the dense woods to find her voice in that cabin
and those hushed souls of the night are the only witnesses
of the woman that entered and
the one who came out.
The Woods Down the Road
By Lora Lomuscio
Late winter
Sunlight slants into my eyes
Should have worn the Ray Bans that I found on the beach last summer
Shadows make charcoal blue lines across the asphalt
Wind slides through the bare branches of the still naked trees
I pause and Bear whines
Birds trill with trepidation
A dog barks from inside a house
The owner is already off to work
Bear stops to sniff
And pee
And performs perfunctory kicks to cover her marks
Then pulls me on
The windstorm was bad last night
So I hear
I had tucked in early
Still in hibernation mode
But the equinox is not far ahead Marking spring
Rebirth
Growth
My son’s 16th birthday
For now last year’s dead leaves still crackle under foot
And dance across the road when a big gust comes
I bet there are whitecaps on the bay
But I’m not going down there
Sorry Bear,
Too cold
A biker spins by on his daily ride
Maybe we’ll see the plumber who always tosses us a dog biscuit from his van
(To be guardedly carried home and buried)
There are two rags on the side of the road
Probably fell off a contractor’s truck
They are blue and yellow
The colors of the flag of a country across the world whose people are under attack
At the base of a tree is a small rolled up American flag
Left from last spring when we placed them along the roadside
To honor the soldiers who died in our most recent war
Bear whines and we move on
We enter the woods
Trees hug us close
The wind’s whispering becomes more of a whorling
If that’s a way to describe a sound
Crispy leaves
Soft plush moss on wet old logs
Trees creak
A crow caws
There’s the holly tree we freed from bittersweet vines a few years back Happy
Thriving
Unencumbered
And here is the great white pine with the soft blanket of spent needles below
I have always thought of this as a magic spot
Under the pine we disturb a doe
She leaps off
Her bright white tail contrasts with the muted gray and brown of the thicket
Two more deer run off in the distance
The wind eases and I feel a sense of protection
I lay my hands on the dense textured bark of the pine
Notice the thick trail of dried pitch down the front
And then, for a moment,
I receive the gift of warm sun on my face
Just as quickly though,
the wind and its chill return
Down the path is a beech with brown brittle leaves still adhered to its branches
Translucent in the sunlight they take on an almost apricot hue
Soon these leaves will be released by new green growth
The birds trill more insistently now
The sun’s warmth is a little more consistent
I’ll keep making this loop in the woods
As the earth keeps looping around the sun
As the seasons come and go