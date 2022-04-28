Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 28, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

THURSDAY, APRIL 28 – SUNDAY, MAY 1

“Matilda the Musical” presented by Shelter Island School Drama Club. Tickets can be purchased in the school lobby, Monday – Friday, 8:15 a.m.- 2 p.m. They can also be purchased at the box office beginning one hour before each of the shows, or call Lisa Goody, 631-749-0302, ext. 100 to reserve seats and then pick up the tickets on the night of the show. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Bad Art Night (Ages 6+), 3:30 p.m. (In Person)

Compete with your friends to see who can create the best, worst art piece of the night. There will be snacks, voting, and plenty of glitter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Drop-in Craft Thursdays (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Journey into the unknown with a totally new craft every week. Pipe cleaners? Perhaps. Hot glue guns? Maybe. Stop by and find out what weirdness we’ll be making. No registration is required for this program.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Fairy Garden with Succulents (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) Learn a little about succulents and even design Your very own fairy garden-themed succulent planters. Thanks to the Garden Club of Shelter Island for sponsoring this program. Registration is mandatory as seats are extremely limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Help Us Write Our Next Chapter: A Listening Session, 11:30 a.m. (In Person) As we consider a renovation and expansion of our Library, we are very interested in what members of our community value. What do you want to see in a library expansion? More quiet space? A bigger community room? Your ideas will provide guidance as we embark upon this exciting chapter in the library’s history. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 28, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, April 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, April 29, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, May 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, May 3, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 3, 1 – 4 p.m.

WQI

Thursday, May 5, 6 – 7 p.m.