Shelter Island Reporter obituary: James (Jim) G. Hontoria

James (Jim) G. Hontoria, of New York City, died at his daughter’s home on Shelter Island on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was 81 years old.

James was born on July 10, 1940 in Madrid, Spain to Araceli Patiño Lopez de Ayala and Fernando Gonzalez-Hontoria y Allendesalazar. He was the eldest of five children. James received his undergraduate and master’s degrees in mining and metallurgical engineering from the School of Mines in Madrid.

He spent much of his career traveling internationally for engineering projects. Later, he became a federally certified court interpreter for the Eastern and Southern District Courts of New York.

On Aug. 7, 1965, at San Julian de Somio in Gijon, Spai

n, James married Frances S. Hontoria (née Dewing). Over the course of their 56-year marriage, they raised five children and delighted in 11 grandchildren. Before moving to New York City 18 years ago, they lived in Huntington for 24 years. Prior to his professional transfer to the states in 1979, James resided in Madrid and Gijon, Spain.

James was an avid sailor who participated in various sailing organizations and clubs in New York and Spain. A veritable “living encyclopedia” and nature lover, he demonstrated a remarkable depth of knowledge across the arts and sciences and experienced great contentment when working on his many projects, while listening to classical music and opera.

In his later years, he joined the American Radio Relay League as a ham radio operator. Professionally, he was member of the American Translators Association.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings Javier, Rocio and Paloma; and grandfather Manuel Gonzalez-Hontoria (who was the Spanish Secretary of State and Ambassador to London). He is survived by his beloved wife Frances; children Manuel Hontoria (Diane) of Venice, Fla., Caroline Morson (Scott) of Boston, Mass, Henry Hontoria (Gretchen) of Ellsworth, Maine, Cristina Peffer of Shelter Island and Elena Tuerk (Peter) of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren Kyan (Denise), Alden, Emily, Taylor, Nathan, Russell, Brooke, Rowan, Ana, Vivian and Emma; and brother Luis Gonzalez-Hontoria of Brussels, Belgium.

A memorial mass and scattering of ashes will be held on Shelter Island later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following charities: Wounded Warriors, Tunnel to Towers, and Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to the Shelter Island Funeral Home.