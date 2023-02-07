Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Colette Guillet Roe

Colette Guillet Roe of Shelter Island died on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was 85 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.