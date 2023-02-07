Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Colette Guillet Roe

By Reporter Staff

Colette Guillet Roe of Shelter Island died on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was 85 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Related Content