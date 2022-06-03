Featured Story

Shelter Island photographer earns several awards

By Reporter Staff

One of the beautiful images by Eleanor P. Labrozzi that received honors.

Congratulations are in order for Eleanor P. Labrozzi, whose award-winning photographs frequently appear in the Reporter.

Recently, she was the winner of Two First Places and a Second in the Photography Design Division of the Connecticut Daffodil Show sponsored by The Greenwich Daffodil Society.

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi.)

Running April 20-21, 2022, the theme of the show was “Dancing with the Daffodils.”

In addition to photography, Ms. Labrozzi is a dedicated gardener, and longtime active member of The Garden Club of Shelter Island, so this show was a perfect combination of two of her passions.

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi.)

