Shelter Island photographer earns several awards

One of the beautiful images by Eleanor P. Labrozzi that received honors.

Congratulations are in order for Eleanor P. Labrozzi, whose award-winning photographs frequently appear in the Reporter.

Recently, she was the winner of Two First Places and a Second in the Photography Design Division of the Connecticut Daffodil Show sponsored by The Greenwich Daffodil Society.

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi.)

Running April 20-21, 2022, the theme of the show was “Dancing with the Daffodils.”

In addition to photography, Ms. Labrozzi is a dedicated gardener, and longtime active member of The Garden Club of Shelter Island, so this show was a perfect combination of two of her passions.